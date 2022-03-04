Citigroup expected to write down $100M on Russian FICC exposure - IFR

Mar. 04, 2022 12:57 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C), JPM, GSSCGLFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

Moscow skyscrapers panorama in the evening.

Andrey Danilovich/E+ via Getty Images

  • Citigroup (C -2.5%) tops the list of global investment banks with the biggest exposure to Russia in emerging market fixed-income and currencies trading at $100M, reports International Financing Review.
  • Goldman Sachs (GS -1.8%) and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF -5.6%) each lost ~$50M and JPMorgan Chase (JPM -3.0%) lost ~$30M, IFR said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
  • The executives pointed out that assets remain extremely volatile with mark-to-market positions changing on a daily basis. The banks' desks trade a range of products tied to local market interest rates, credit, and currencies.
  • Russia-related losses, though, are expected to increase in coming months due to the highly uncertain geopolitical outlook and the complexity in unwinding Russian exposure after a slew of sanctions were imposed on many Russian entities.
  • And while the Citi (NYSE:C) writedown is expected to be ~$100M, the losses are small considering large banks' global markets operations generate billions of dollars in quarterly revenue.
  • On Monday, Citigroup (C) disclosed $5.4B in exposure to Russia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.