Mar. 04, 2022 1:06 PM ETVicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Shares of Vicarious Surgical (RBOT -15.2%) are down significantly after the company late Thursday reported Q4 2021 results that missed on the bottom line.
  • At least two Street firms cut their target prices on the stock following the earnings.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the company to neutral from overweight and set a new price target of $7 from $16 (~19% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • "The regulatory delay and corresponding revenue pushout, combined with a healthy pace of cash-burn expected in subsequent years, moves us to the sidelines for now," wrote analyst Adam Maeder. The delay refers to a virtual reality surgical system under development.
  • While Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained his buy rating, he lowered his price tagvet to $13 from $15 (~121% upside).
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners considers Vicarious Surgical (RBOT -15.2%) a hold.
