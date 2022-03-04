Key Russian Internet provider Cogent Comms cuts country off - report

Hacked by Russia

Gwengoat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cogent Communications (CCOI +0.4%) is cutting off Russian Internet customers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Washington Post reports.
  • The U.S.-based telecom is one of the world's largest providers of Internet backbone - and a key provider to Russia, where one of its customers is Russia's top Internet service providers, state-owned Rostelecom. (Rostelecom in turn provides Internet service to many of Russia's government sites.)
  • Russia has other backbone routes to the rest of the world, but Cogent is among its biggest, the Post notes - which will lead to disruption even if it doesn't knock the nation offline.
  • The cutoffs were set to begin at noon Eastern U.S. time.
  • Ukraine has been lobbying U.S. Internet companies to cut Russia off, and any other providers that follow Cogent that way would amplify the impact.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.