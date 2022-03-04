Key Russian Internet provider Cogent Comms cuts country off - report
Mar. 04, 2022 1:00 PM ETCogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Cogent Communications (CCOI +0.4%) is cutting off Russian Internet customers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Washington Post reports.
- The U.S.-based telecom is one of the world's largest providers of Internet backbone - and a key provider to Russia, where one of its customers is Russia's top Internet service providers, state-owned Rostelecom. (Rostelecom in turn provides Internet service to many of Russia's government sites.)
- Russia has other backbone routes to the rest of the world, but Cogent is among its biggest, the Post notes - which will lead to disruption even if it doesn't knock the nation offline.
- The cutoffs were set to begin at noon Eastern U.S. time.
- Ukraine has been lobbying U.S. Internet companies to cut Russia off, and any other providers that follow Cogent that way would amplify the impact.