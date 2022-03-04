U.S. oil rig count posts first decline after eight straight weeks of gains

The consistent weekly rise in U.S. oil and gas drilling rigs takes a breather, with the latest Baker Hughes survey reporting the count remained unchanged at 650, following 37 total rigs added during the previous three weeks.

Rigs targeting U.S. crude oil fell by 3 to 519, while gas rigs gained 3 to 130, with one rig classified as unspecified; rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin added 1 to 310.

The week's flat showing stopped a streak of eighth straight weekly gains for the oil and gas rig count

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 29 in the first eight weeks of this year.

