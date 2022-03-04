Nordstrom falls for a second day after surge on Wednesday post earnings

Mar. 04, 2022 1:47 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Nordstrom Third Quarter Earnings Increase 147 Percent

Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

  • Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) dropped 5.7%, falling for the second day in a row, after the department store chain skyrocketed 38% on Wednesday post Q4 earnings.
  • Hedgeye on Thursday added Nordstrom (JWN) as a new short idea with the potential for 40% downside for the department store chain over the next 6 to 12 months.
  • "We’re adding the short in the wake of the massive squeeze on what we think is a Hail Mary guide by the JWN management team," according to Hedgeye analyst Brian McGough wrote in a note on Thursday.
  • Nordstrom (JWN) shares jumped on Wednesday after the department store operator easily topped consensus estimates with its Q4 earnings report.
  • Nordstrom (JWN) short interest is 22%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.