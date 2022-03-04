Nordstrom falls for a second day after surge on Wednesday post earnings
Mar. 04, 2022
- Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) dropped 5.7%, falling for the second day in a row, after the department store chain skyrocketed 38% on Wednesday post Q4 earnings.
- Hedgeye on Thursday added Nordstrom (JWN) as a new short idea with the potential for 40% downside for the department store chain over the next 6 to 12 months.
- "We’re adding the short in the wake of the massive squeeze on what we think is a Hail Mary guide by the JWN management team," according to Hedgeye analyst Brian McGough wrote in a note on Thursday.
- Nordstrom (JWN) shares jumped on Wednesday after the department store operator easily topped consensus estimates with its Q4 earnings report.
- Nordstrom (JWN) short interest is 22%.