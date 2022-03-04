Catalyst watch for next week: GE Investor Day, Apple event and AT&T spotlight
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - March 7
- Volatility watch - Options trading is elevated on Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO). Stocks generating strong interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets include Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD). Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is back at the top of the list of most discussed stocks on Stocktwits. Short interest positions as a percentage of total float moved higher again on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI). Also keep an eye on Navitas Semiconductor (NYSE:NVTS) with the deadline passing for the redemption of public warrants.
- All week - The conference schedule heats up with the JMP Securities Technology Conference, the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference, the Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference and the D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference some of the notable gatherings.
- All day - Quiet periods end on Safety Quick (NASDAQ:SKYX), Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) and Heartcore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) to free up analysts to post ratings. MODD and HTCR are both down sharply from their IPO pricing level, while SKYX is up 6%.
- 9:00 a.m. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) will host a virtual investor day presentation that features an update on the department store operator's strategy, key initiatives and an overview of its financial plan. The update takes place with the department store operator under pressure from activist investors.
- 9:50 a.m. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to hold a webcast discussion as part of the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference.
Tuesday - March 8
- All day - Shareholders with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) will meet to vote on extending the deadline for a business combination. Shareholders with Spartan Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:SPAQ) meet to vote on the SPAC deal with European electric vehicle charging network startup Allego.
- Premarket - Watch Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) for volatility after their earnings reports are released. Options trading suggests double-digit moves for both stocks after the reports drop. Stitch Fix shed 24% after its last earnings report was released, while MongoDB saw a 16% pop.
- 9:00 a.m. Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) will webcast a virtual meeting with investors and analysts. Jefferies thinks the event could be a share price mover. The firm said consensus forecasts of FY24 margin targets just over 22% are conservative and an improved outlook could boost the stock.
- 11:00 a.m. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) will host an Investor Day event.
- 11:00 a.m. The EIA releases its short-term energy outlook.
- 11:35 a.m. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Amy Hood will give a closely-watched talk at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Investors will be looking for some color on the Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) acquisition.
- 12:00 p.m. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) will host an investor and analyst briefing during the 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition.
- 1:00 p.m. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in the spotlight with its first product event of the year. The event is expected to include the introduction of the iPhone SE with 5G capabilities. The tech giant could also unveil a new iPad Air with the M-series of chips and at least one new Mac. On the software side, Apple is also expected to discuss features of the upcoming iOS 15.4.
Wednesday - March 9
- Premarket - Watch Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Purecycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) for volatility after their earnings reports are released. Options trading suggests 20% swings up or down for both stocks after the reports drop. Oatly fell 21% after its last earnings report was posted and Purecycle Technologies dropped 15%.
- All day - The HSR waiting period on the Arena Pharma (NASDAQ:ARNA)-PFizer (PFE) deal expires. Shares of ARNA trade at a discount to the $100 per share offer from Pfizer.
- All day - Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) plans to showcase its Lordstown Endurance full size all-electric pickup onsite at the Work Truck Week show in Indianapolis, which is North America's largest work truck event. Production and commercial sales are expected in the third quarter of 2022.
- All day - MedTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MTAC) shareholders meet to approve the planned business combination with Memic Innovative Surgery in a SPAC deal.
- All day - Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) will present data on CUE-101 at Festival of Biologics World Immunotherapy Congress.
- 9:00 a.m. Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) will host an Investor Day event with updates on the company’s long-term strategy, prospects for growth and financial objectives all anticipated.
- 9:30 a.m. Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will host an investor and analyst day.
Thursday - March 10
- 7:30 a.m. Nio (NYSE:NIO) starts trading in Hong Kong.
- 7:30 a.m. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) will hold an investor day event. Shares of GE fell almost 4% after last year's investor day when the company's guidance update disappointed. GE is being credited by some analysts for executing operational improvements and lowering structural costs under the new leadership. Bank of American thinks the spin-offs of Healthcare and Renewable Energy & Power create a catalyst for re-rating over time.
- 8:30 a.m. The latest read on inflation will land on the laps of investors when the consumer price index report drops. Economists expect a 0.5% month-over-month rise in the core CPI mark and 7.5% year-over-year increase in consumer prices. Energy prices and food prices will be watched closely. Prices for travel-related categories like lodging, airline fares and car/truck rental are also expected to show strength after moderating during the Omicron spike.
- 11:00 a.m. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will host a virtual investor day with a series of presentations and Q&A sessions that will focus on eBay's long-term strategic priorities, growth drivers and ESG initiatives. Updated financial guidance is also anticipated.
- 11:00 a.m. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky will be one of the more intriguing speakers at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference with the travel company impacted by the Russia invasion of Ukraine.
Friday - March 11
- 10:00 a.m. AT&T (NYSE:T) will webcast its highly-anticipated Analyst & Investor Day event. The company is expected to provide updates on its business strategy and capital allocation plans. The spinoff of WarnerMedia is expected sometime in Q2.