The shares of medical device and biologics company, Orthofix Medical (OFIX +7.4%), has risen sharply after Stifel upgraded it to Buy from Hold, citing the prospects in growth and margins. The price target raised to $45 from $41 per share implies a premium of ~34% to the last close.

When the firm initiated the coverage on Orthofix (NASDAQ:OFIX) about two years ago, it outlined three key factors to become more positive on the stock: namely, “clinical/regulatory/commercial execution, new product adoption, and base business stability,” the analyst Mathew Blackman recalls.

Even in the face of COVID-19, the company has made “significant progress” across all the targets and is well-positioned to maintain at least mid-single-digit revenue growth with margin expansion, he argued.

Additionally, given the sold balance sheet and depressed valuation, “we see a clear path to multiple expansion,” Blackman wrote, noting the downside protection amid current uncertainty related to the pandemic, inflation, and geopolitics.

Last month, Orthofix (OFIX) gained sharply following its preliminary Q4 2021 results, which came ahead of Street forecasts.