United, American Airlines may need to consider potential equity raises with oil prices

The Airfield At Miami International Airport

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) may need to consider potential equity raises to provide further liquidity cushion with oil trading over $100, according to Wolfe Research.
  • Wolfe is now forecasting "even bigger" EPS losses and cash burn for UAL and AAL this year with UAL burning $5.9B of cash and AAL burning $4.4B, Wolfe analyst Scott Group wrote in a note earlier.
  • "We lower our estimates across the board as we update our models for $100 oil prices," Group wrote. " Certain airlines are better positioned than others."
  • Wolfe sees Southwest (NYSE:LUV), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) and Sun Country (NASDAQ:SNCY) as best positioned.
  • UAL shares fell 9.8%, AAL dropped 7.8%, Delta (NYSE:DAL) declined 5.9% and LUV fell 3.5%.
  • See Thursday, J.P. Morgan called for $185 oil if Russian self sanctioning continues.
  • Last week, U.S. airline stocks slide after Russia attacks Ukraine.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.