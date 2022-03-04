United, American Airlines may need to consider potential equity raises with oil prices
Mar. 04, 2022 2:14 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), UALLUV, ALK, SNCY, DALBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) may need to consider potential equity raises to provide further liquidity cushion with oil trading over $100, according to Wolfe Research.
- Wolfe is now forecasting "even bigger" EPS losses and cash burn for UAL and AAL this year with UAL burning $5.9B of cash and AAL burning $4.4B, Wolfe analyst Scott Group wrote in a note earlier.
- "We lower our estimates across the board as we update our models for $100 oil prices," Group wrote. " Certain airlines are better positioned than others."
- Wolfe sees Southwest (NYSE:LUV), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) and Sun Country (NASDAQ:SNCY) as best positioned.
- UAL shares fell 9.8%, AAL dropped 7.8%, Delta (NYSE:DAL) declined 5.9% and LUV fell 3.5%.
- See Thursday, J.P. Morgan called for $185 oil if Russian self sanctioning continues.
- Last week, U.S. airline stocks slide after Russia attacks Ukraine.