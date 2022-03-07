DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock is trading at a near all-time low, despite analysts forecasting that the food delivery service will thrive in a post-pandemic environment. Is now the time to buy?

Can DASH Sustain Momentum after the Pandemic?

Shares of DoorDash, which went public in December 2020, climbed steadily during the first several months of 2021. Further gains later in the year allowed the stock to hit a 52-week high of $257.55 on Nov. 15.

However, since then, shares have come under pressure, with a particular sharp decline early this year. The stock has tumbled 32% since the beginning of 2022, reaching a 52-week low of $85.18 on Feb. 24.

In comparison, shares of competitor Grubhub (NASDAQ:GRUB) have sunk 38% while shares of UBER (NYSE:UBER), which also offers food delivery, have fallen 24%.

On Feb. 16, DoorDash released a relatively positive Q4 earnings report. While the net loss was greater than expected, its revenue and Q1 forecast topped analyst estimates.

Analysts were largely upbeat about the report. They reiterated the long-term potential of the company, although many expressed concerns about near-term headwinds. As a result, there was a trend of analysts reiterating their bullish stance on the stock, while still lowering its price target.

“While other sectors of our coverage universe have seen a reduction in demand with the reopening, DoorDash’s greater selection, convenience and value are proving to be resilient,” wrote JMP analysts, in a note released after the company’s earnings. “We believe it can sustain elevated growth rates beyond the pandemic.”

JPM reiterated their Market Outperform rating on the stock but lowered their price target to $200 from $210.

Bank of America analysts were also positive, reiterating their Buy rating on the stock but lowering their price target to $200 from $220 to reflect lower profitability in the near-term.

“DoorDash’s Q4 results and guidance were seemingly mixed with profit headwinds, but also reflected a strong flywheel of growth,” wrote the analysts in their note. “With growth continuing to outpace delivery peers, this quarter reflects management’s preference for long-term share gains over near-term profits.”

Following a similar pattern, SIG Susquehanna analysts were also optimistic but slashed their price target.

“The momentum continues for DASH and the 2022 guidance points to more of the same. DASH is investing very aggressively in international expansion and new verticals and is beginning to see positive indicators in both areas—putting the company in a strong position for the long-term,” the analysts wrote. SIG maintained their positive rating on the stock, but dropped their price target to $145 from $260, citing lower near-term profitability.

Is DASH a Buy?

Wall Street analysts, on average, rate the stock a Buy. Of the 24 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha, nine rated the stock a Strong Buy, five a Buy and ten a Hold. No one rated the stock a sell. SA authors rated the stock a Hold, on average.

SA’s Quant Ratings, however, point to potential sell signals for the stock. While the company received a B+ for growth and a C- for profitability, it was given a D for momentum, a D+ for revisions, and a D- for valuation.

For a bullish view on DoorDash, read SA contributor Julian Lin’s “Door Dash: Positive Cash Flow, 13% Net Cash, Long Growth Runway, Moving to Buy”.

For a bearish take, check out SA contributor David Trainer’s “Door Dash: Falling Knife You Don’t Want to Catch”.