Crude oil prices spike to fresh intraday highs following news that the Biden administration is considering a ban on U.S. imports of Russian crude oil.

Conversations are taking place within the administration and with the U.S. oil and gas industry on the impact such a move would have on American consumers and the global supply, according to a Bloomberg report.

The White House has opposed a ban on Russian oil imports, worried about the effect on domestic gasoline prices, although bipartisan anger among U.S. lawmakers in the House and Senate could force President Biden's hand; Russian oil comprised only 3% of all crude shipments into the U.S. in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

May WTI crude (CL1:COM) settled +7.4% to $115.68/bbl; May Brent (CO1:COM) +6.7% to $117.88/bbl; ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +16.1%) has moved out to the top of the S&P 500 leaderboard; other noteworthy gainers include BKR +5.5%, NOV +5.5%, FANG +3.3%, XOM +3%, MRO +2.9%.

Prices already were rising Friday after Russian forces attacked a Ukrainian nuclear plant overnight, even with the growing likelihood that an Iranian nuclear deal may be near.