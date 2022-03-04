Following back-to-back intraday gains, the shares of commercial-stage biotech, Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA -10.0%) have dropped on Friday after JPMorgan highlighted potential regulatory issues the company is likely to face in its marketing application for vadadustat.

In June, Akebia (NASDAQ:AKBA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for vadadustat with a target action date on Mar. 29.

With the NDA, the company sought its approval in anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in both adults on dialysis and adults, not on dialysis.

However, in light of recent disclosures made by the company in its latest 10-K filing, JPMorgan analysts led by Eric Jospeh highlight an increasingly negative adverse event profile for the drug, compared to previously published data.

The team cites a higher risk of thromboembolic events for vadadustat in the targeted group of DD-CKD patients compared to darbepoetin alfa, another CKD drug marketed by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) as Aranesp.

“Given the role thromboembolic risk played during the ultimately negative AdComm for roxadustat, we’re now somewhat more doubtful in the approval outlook for vadadustat, and would not be surprised by an AdComm announcement or even a CRL,” the analysts wrote.

In Aug. 2021, the FDA rejected roxadustat, developed by FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), as a treatment for anemia due to CKD in adult patients.

Despite better than expected revenue posted by Akebia (AKBA) with its Q4 2021 results, JPMorgan reiterated the Underweight rating on the stock.

Accepting its NDA for vadadustat, the FDA previously said it did not expect to hold an AdComm meeting for its approval.