Truist trims Criteo target amid 'uncertainty' in Iponweb deal
Mar. 04, 2022 2:57 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Criteo stock (NASDAQ:CRTO) is 4.3% lower today amid a broader-market decline, and alongside a price target cut at Truist Securities - with links to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
- Criteo now says it's unsure whether or when can complete a $380 million acquisition of Iponweb, a UK-based advertising technology founded by Russian-born Boris Mouzykantskii that has most of its engineering team in Moscow.
- "This is unfortunate as it creates uncertainty (now reflected in stock) around an accretive/strategic deal and potential catalyst," Truist says.
- It's therefore removing Iponweb from its Criteo model to be "prudent," and trimming its price target to $45 from $50 - still implying 53% upside.
- It's sticking with a Buy rating, expecting positive revisions, buybacks, and merger/acquisition optionality.