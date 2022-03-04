Truist trims Criteo target amid 'uncertainty' in Iponweb deal

Mar. 04, 2022 2:57 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

digital marketing concept, online advertisement

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

  • Criteo stock (NASDAQ:CRTO) is 4.3% lower today amid a broader-market decline, and alongside a price target cut at Truist Securities - with links to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
  • Criteo now says it's unsure whether or when can complete a $380 million acquisition of Iponweb, a UK-based advertising technology founded by Russian-born Boris Mouzykantskii that has most of its engineering team in Moscow.
  • "This is unfortunate as it creates uncertainty (now reflected in stock) around an accretive/strategic deal and potential catalyst," Truist says.
  • It's therefore removing Iponweb from its Criteo model to be "prudent," and trimming its price target to $45 from $50 - still implying 53% upside.
  • It's sticking with a Buy rating, expecting positive revisions, buybacks, and merger/acquisition optionality.
