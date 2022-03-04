Why did Upstart Holdings stock sink today? CEO sells shares

Mar. 04, 2022

APPLY NOW Button on Computer Keyboard

GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock dropped 14% in late Friday trading after the company's CEO, Dave Girouard, sold about 133K shares of the stock, according to a Form 4 filed late Thursday.
  • The insider sale likely accounts for the large decline. Meanwhile, other financial and lending technology stocks were pressured as investors shed risk. Block (NYSE:SQ) is down 6.9%, LendingClub (NYSE:LC) -8.1%, Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) -5.8%, and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) -8.5%.
  • Less than a month ago, Upstart (UPST) stock surged after it announced better-than-expected Q4 earnings, strong guidance, and a $400M stock buyback.
  • Earlier on Friday, SA contributor Julian Lin analyzes what Upstart's (UPST) share repurchases mean for the stock
