WeWork gains after denying earlier report on potential equity raise (update)

Mar. 04, 2022 4:15 PM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Update 4:15pm: Adds WeWork denial of earlier story.
    WeWork Debuts Goes Public On New York Stock Exchange
  • WeWork (NYSE:WE) gained 10% in after hours trading, partly reversing a 22% decline in regular trading, after the co-working company denied an earlier report that it planned to raise equity.
  • "The company has no plans to issue additional equity at this time," WeWork said in a statement. "Our liquidity at the end of the third quarter stands at $2.3 billion."
  • Bloomberg earlier reported that WeWork was said to be considering raising more than $200M in capital in response to investor interest. The equity raise may be done through a private investment in public equity, or PIPE. WeWork is said to face restrictions on taking on new debt.
  • The WeWork potential equity raise comes after the company's shares fell by more than half since the company went public through a de-spacing in October.
  • The report comes as WeWork (WE) is set to report Q4 results next Friday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.