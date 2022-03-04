WeWork gains after denying earlier report on potential equity raise (update)
Mar. 04, 2022 4:15 PM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Update 4:15pm: Adds WeWork denial of earlier story.
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) gained 10% in after hours trading, partly reversing a 22% decline in regular trading, after the co-working company denied an earlier report that it planned to raise equity.
- "The company has no plans to issue additional equity at this time," WeWork said in a statement. "Our liquidity at the end of the third quarter stands at $2.3 billion."
- Bloomberg earlier reported that WeWork was said to be considering raising more than $200M in capital in response to investor interest. The equity raise may be done through a private investment in public equity, or PIPE. WeWork is said to face restrictions on taking on new debt.
- The WeWork potential equity raise comes after the company's shares fell by more than half since the company went public through a de-spacing in October.
- The report comes as WeWork (WE) is set to report Q4 results next Friday.