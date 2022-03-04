Can the world stop a runaway commodities train?

The things consumers purchase are rising in price. The "all items" consumer price index rose 7.5% in January, when compared to year ago levels. The things companies purchase to produce consumer goods are rising faster. In January the producer price index rose by 9.7% when compared to the year ago period. But those are results from January, and prices are moving quickly, below is a snapshot of year-to-date commodity price performance:

Oil: +50% ytd, 12yr high (NYSE:XOM)

Thermal coal: +144% ytd, all time high (NYSE:BTU)

US gas: +34% ytd (NYSE:EQT)

Euro gas: +240% ytd, all time high (NYSE:SHEL)

Aluminum: +40% ytd, all time high (NYSE:AA)

Copper: +12% ytd, all time high (NYSE:FCX)

Nickel: +45% ytd, 14yr high (NYSE:VALE)

Zinc: +16% ytd, 15yr high (NYSE:TECK)

Wheat: +57% ytd, all time high (NYSE:MOS)

Soybeans: +25% ytd, 10yr high (NYSE:CF)

Hogs: +25% ytd, 8yr high (JBS)

For much of the past year, central bankers and politicians have referred to inflation as "transitory" in nature, suggesting supply chain bottlenecks and worker shortages explained higher prices. Post the invasion of Ukraine, politicians have further focused markets on short-term supply interruptions. Those diagnoses are certainly a part of the reason for higher prices, but reduced capital investment is likely contributing to higher prices as well.

In January of this year, Goldman's commodity strategist Jeff Currie shared his view. He discussed an emerging mega trend, whereby the world is attempting to run two parallel energy systems. While running a hundreds year old carbon-based economy, the world is simultaneously attempting to build a new low-carbon economy. In Currie's view, this requires an additional $16t of capital investment over the coming decade. And that was before the prospect of falling natural resource production in places like Ukraine and Russia.

As the crisis in Ukraine unfolds, the market will be laser focused on short term supply interruptions. But equally focused on the response from board rooms and policy makers. With natural resource companies broadly slowing production growth, and Western governments broadly restricting mining and fossil fuel investments, its unclear if stake holders share Currie's view. But achieving a low-carbon future, without breaking the carbon-based economy, is sure to require supportive policy measures and commitments from shareholders.