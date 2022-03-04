NBCUniversal (CMCSA +0.2%) has formally ended a programming deal that provides popular content to Hulu - the streaming service where it still has a stake, but is run by Disney (DIS -3.6%).

Now, some popular NBC programs that usually appear on Hulu a day after airing on NBC - including Saturday Night Live, The Voice, American Auto and This is Us - will instead be available on NBCU's Peacock service.

Alongside NBCU parent Comcast's recent earnings reports, NBCU executives have tied some slow growth at Peacock to the fact that a lot of strong content premieres on Hulu rather than Peacock.

It's unclear when the switch could happen though it's likely as soon as the fall. The prospect that NBCU would change its deal with Hulu came up last month, as a deadline for the terms got nearer.

As with other Comcast moves, it looks to accelerate the chances of Comcast selling out of the Hulu venture entirely, leaving Disney with sole ownership.

Comcast gets paid by Disney for its content on Hulu, so the question of when to get out of the partnership is a complex financial and strategic one. Comcast agreed in 2019 to sell its Hulu stake to Disney in five years, in a deal that saw it giving up voting rights immediately. But the deal also gave NBCU the option of ending most of its licensing deals with Hulu in 2022.