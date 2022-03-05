Russian ETFs: Crashing prices, halted trading, de-listings. What’s next?

Russian exchange traded funds found themselves in complete freefall all week as the Ukraine invasion amplified market tensions each passing day. Russian ETFs not only crumbled to new trading lows but there was also halted trading and de-listings that took place as market volatility ratcheted up. The (VIX) topped out at 35.2 on Tuesday and ended Friday above 31.

All of the ETFs that track the Russian market plunged well into negative territory, and it was led by the leveraged Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL), which closed -77.3% for the week.

Moreover, the iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) dropped 68.1% on the week, whereas the VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) concluded -61.4%, Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) was -55.2%, and the VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) rounded out -52.7% for the week.

Halted Trading: Not only did the above funds crater to the downside but there were also trade halts that took place on the week to help protect investors from further slides.

Both ERUS and FLRU were suspended on Friday as the New York Stock Exchange stopped them from trading. BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, the issuers of the above funds, supported the move as they remain devoted to defending the best interests of their shareholders.

Aside from ETFs, the Moscow Exchange was also shut down from trading on the week as it tried to shield stocks from a brutal selloff.

De-listing: The turmoil in Russian ETF trading also led to the de-listing of RUSL. Direxion Funds stated that RUSL will cease trading on the NYSE Arca as of the close of regular trading on March 11, 2022, and will liquidate on March 18, 2022.

Price Action Since Invasion (Feb.23 close): RSX -68.5%, RSXJ -58.8%, RUSL -80.3%, FLRU -57.4%, and ERUS -72.5%.

What’s Next: It appears that there is no end in sight for these ETFs as a race to the bottom looks inevitable unless a ceasefire takes place. Dip buying however, is defiantly in the cards for some, but that comes with a tremendous level of risk as these ETFs are falling at a rapid pace and can quickly become eradicated.

Additionally, the Russian military does not appear to be easing up anytime soon. They have captured a handful of key cities and continue the relentless barrage of bombings on Ukraine.

To better understand RSX, RSXJ, ERUS, FLRU, and RUSL, check out Seeking Alpha’s quantitative and fundamental analysis of each specific fund.