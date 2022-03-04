Roku names ITV's Eilenberg to run original programming

  • Roku (ROKU -5%) has nabbed ITV's David Eilenberg to run its original programming efforts.
  • Eilenberg, currently chief creative officer of ITV America, will become Head of Originals at Roku in April.
  • That's the latest move from Roku to expand its footprint in original content, following some staffing up over the past year as well as action including acquiring the originals library from defunct short-form video service Quibi, and buying into the This Old House brand.
  • “With millions of streamers demonstrating there is a strong appetite for original programming on The Roku Channel, it is the perfect time to welcome one of the most experienced and well-respected creative executives in the business to oversee the next exciting phase for Roku Originals, while also helping us further establish The Roku Channel as a destination for users to watch great free original programming and advertisers to reach scaled audiences only available in streaming," says Rob Holmes, Roku's VP of Programming.
  • Meanwhile, Roku is among a number of providers to restrict or drop access to Russian state-funded network RT.
