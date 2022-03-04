Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$24 from last Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a larger than expected 6.3mb draw in oil and oil products.
- TSA checkpoint numbers pointed to a ~3% reduction in passenger volume week on week.
- Western countries announced a ~60mb strategic petroleum reserve release.
- Pioneer's (NYSE:PXD) CEO indicated the shale patch could grow production ~10% annually for three years, and that his Company would be willing to join in any coordinated effort to raise production.
- Self sanctioning was estimated to reduce Russian exports by ~2.5mb/d this week (OTCPK:RNFTF).
- The EU commission planned to introduce a windfall tax for European energy producers.
- The Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) US oil directed rig count fell by 4 this week.
- The Baker Hughes (BKR) International rig count rose by 37 rigs in February, but fell in all regions outside of North America.
- OPEC+ stuck to previously agreed upon production plans, despite speculation the group could accelerate production growth at this month's meeting.
- Iran negotiations proceeded, and the IAEA is set to visit Tehran this weekend.
- Exxon (NYSE:XOM) held an investor day, and walked back 2022 Permian growth expectations, while showing decelerating growth plans through 2027.
- Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ) reported earnings and guided 2022 production flat with Q4 levels.
- Kosmos (NYSE:KOS) reported earnings and guided 2022 production flat year on year.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) reported earnings and guided 2022 production down 5% versus Q4 levels.
- BP (NYSE:BP), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Exxon (XOM) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) announced plans to exit physical and financial Russian assets.