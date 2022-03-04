First Business Bank completes $32.5M private placement, announces $5M buyback program
Mar. 04, 2022 4:16 PM ETFBIZBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a private placement to institutional investors of $32.5M in new capital consisting of $20M of subordinated notes and $12.5M of preferred stock and the redemption of $19.4M of higher cost trust preferred securities and subordinated notes.
- FBIZ issued 7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual, Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 with an aggregate offering price of $12.5M.
- The Series A Preferred Stock will pay quarterly dividends, if declared, at an initial annual rate of 7% for 5 years. Thereafter, the annual dividend rate, if declared, will reset quarterly to a floating rate equal to the benchmark rate (expected to be the 3-month SOFR) plus 539 bps.
- FBIZ also issued 3.5% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes with a principal amount of $20M.
- The notes will initially bear interest at 3.5% per annum for 5 years. Thereafter through maturity on Mar. 15, 2032, the interest rate will reset quarterly to a floating rate equal to the benchmark rate (expected to be SOFR) plus 189 bps.
- FBIZ will use a portion of the net proceeds from the offerings to redeem its $10.3M 10.5% Fixed Rate Trust Preferred Securities maturing Sept. 2038, and its $9.1M Subordinated Notes bearing a Fixed-to-Floating interest rate of 6% and maturing Apr. 2027.
- FBIZ also authorized the repurchase of shares with a maximum aggregate purchase price of $5M.