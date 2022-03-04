Invitation Homes and Rockpoint Group enter a $300M JV
Mar. 04, 2022 4:27 PM ETInvitation Homes Inc. (INVH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and Rockpoint Group to form a new joint venture partnership that will acquire homes in premium locations and at higher price points relative to the homes currently targeted.
- The JV will be capitalized with a total equity commitment of $300M, of which $50M (16.7%) will be committed by Invitation Homes and $250M (83.3%) will be committed by Rockpoint.
- A total of ~$750M (including debt) is expected to be deployed by the JV to acquire and renovate single-family homes in premium neighborhoods that command price points and rents that average 30%-60% higher than those targeted by Invitation Homes’ traditional investment strategy.