Invitation Homes and Rockpoint Group enter a $300M JV

Top view aerial with from flying drone over residential district development buildings transportation

photovs/iStock via Getty Images

  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and Rockpoint Group to form a new joint venture partnership that will acquire homes in premium locations and at higher price points relative to the homes currently targeted.
  • The JV will be capitalized with a total equity commitment of $300M, of which $50M (16.7%) will be committed by Invitation Homes and $250M (83.3%) will be committed by Rockpoint.
  • A total of ~$750M (including debt) is expected to be deployed by the JV to acquire and renovate single-family homes in premium neighborhoods that command price points and rents that average 30%-60% higher than those targeted by Invitation Homes’ traditional investment strategy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.