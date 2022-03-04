Array Technologies gets Nasdaq notice regarding delay in filing Form 10-K

Mar. 04, 2022 4:33 PM ETARRYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) received a letter from the Nasdaq indicating that, as a result of a delay in filing its Form 10-K, the company is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing.
  • The notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of ARRY's stock.
  • Nasdaq indicated that ARRY must submit a plan of compliance within 60 days, or no later than May 3, on how it intends to regain compliance with the listing rules.
  • If Nasdaq accepts the plan, it may grant an extension of up to 180 days from the Form 10-K original filing due date, or until Aug. 29, to regain compliance.
