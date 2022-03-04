Camden Property Trust same-property occupancy slips slightly in February

Mar. 04, 2022 4:38 PM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Apartment REIT Camden Property Trust's (NYSE:CPT) same-property occupancy rate of 97.0% edged down from 97.1% in both January 2022 and Q4 2021. At the same time, increases in its rents moderated from January and Q4 2021.
  • The increase in same-property blended new lease and renewal rates, on a date effective basis, fell to 14.3% in February from 15.7% in January and 15.6% in Q4.
  • That's comprised of renewal rate increase of 13.0% in February, which declined from 14.7% in January and 13.3% in Q4 2021, and new lease rate increase of 15.6%, which dropped from 16.7% in January and 17.7% in Q4.
  • Camden Property Trust (CPT) will participate in the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference at a roundtable discussion on March 9 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • SA contributor Philip Eric Jones expects apartment REITs to outperform REIT averages and identifies Camden Property Trust (CPT) as a best choice.
