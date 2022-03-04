Turning Point Therapeutics falls as science chief resigns

Mar. 04, 2022 4:39 PM ETTurning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Text Resignation is written on wooden building blocks lying on an office desk. Business concept.n letter to his boss, change of job, unemployment, resign concept.

Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of clinical-stage biotech, Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX), is trading ~6% lower on Friday after the precision oncology company announced the resignation of its Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Siegfried Reich.
  • On Feb. 28, Dr. Reich informed of his decision to resign effective Mar. 04, Turning Point (TPTX) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.
  • Before joining Turning Point in March 2020, Dr. Reich was the senior vice president of research and co-founder of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, where he led the efforts to discover three first-in-class small-molecule inhibitors.
  • At the time, he had over 25 years of industry experience, with the development of more than 20 drug candidates, including licensed drugs, Viracept for HIV, and Inlyta for kidney cancer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.