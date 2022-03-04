Turning Point Therapeutics falls as science chief resigns
Mar. 04, 2022 4:39 PM ETTurning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of clinical-stage biotech, Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX), is trading ~6% lower on Friday after the precision oncology company announced the resignation of its Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Siegfried Reich.
- On Feb. 28, Dr. Reich informed of his decision to resign effective Mar. 04, Turning Point (TPTX) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.
- Before joining Turning Point in March 2020, Dr. Reich was the senior vice president of research and co-founder of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, where he led the efforts to discover three first-in-class small-molecule inhibitors.
- At the time, he had over 25 years of industry experience, with the development of more than 20 drug candidates, including licensed drugs, Viracept for HIV, and Inlyta for kidney cancer.