MedMen Enterprises says ex-CFO ordered to repay $612K in legal fees
Mar. 04, 2022 4:42 PM ETMMNFFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) said on Mar. 1, a judge ordered former CFO James Parker to repay MedMen $612K in legal fees that the company previously advanced to Parker.
- The order affirms that Parker was not entitled to such reimbursement due to his material breach of his employment agreement.
- The judge further ruled that Parker is not entitled to reimbursement of any further fees or expenses from MMNFF, following Parker's request that the company reimburse him for an additional $1M of legal fees.
- In Nov., MMNFF won a favorable ruling in a lawsuit filed by Parker, seeking over $20M in damages from the company.