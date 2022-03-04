MedMen Enterprises says ex-CFO ordered to repay $612K in legal fees

Mar. 04, 2022 4:42 PM ETMMNFFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) said on Mar. 1, a judge ordered former CFO James Parker to repay MedMen $612K in legal fees that the company previously advanced to Parker.
  • The order affirms that Parker was not entitled to such reimbursement due to his material breach of his employment agreement.
  • The judge further ruled that Parker is not entitled to reimbursement of any further fees or expenses from MMNFF, following Parker's request that the company reimburse him for an additional $1M of legal fees.
  • In Nov., MMNFF won a favorable ruling in a lawsuit filed by Parker, seeking over $20M in damages from the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.