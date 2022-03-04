Indian e-commerce platform Meesho, which was recently valued at close to $5B, is reportedly eyeing an initial public offering in the US.

The online marketplace is currently evaluating whether to list on an Indian or US exchange. The company intends to hold an IPO in early 2023, according to Reuters.

Meesho was valued at $4.9B following a $570M funding round in September 2021. The round was led by Fidelity Management & Research and B Capital Group and joined by existing investors Prosus Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Facebook. New investors included Footpath Ventures, Trifecta Capital and Good Capital.

Meshoo’s platform connects users with sellers of merchandise such as clothing, jewelry and housewares from across India. The company also provides logistical support and payment services for sellers, who tend to be self-employed or small business entrepreneurs.

In April 2021, SoftBank’s Vision 2 Fund led a $300M funding round for the company, giving the company a $2.1B valuation.