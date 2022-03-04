bluebird bio net loss narrows as it reports product revenue for first time

Mar. 04, 2022 5:16 PM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Eastern Bluebird, Sialia sialis, male bird in flight

pchoui/iStock via Getty Images

  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw its Q4 2021 net loss narrow ~22% as it posted product revenue for the first time.
  • Its quarterly net loss was ~$155.1M, or -$2.14 per basic and diluted share.
  • The company reported $1.4M in product revenue from its gene therapy beti-cel (betibeglogene autotemcel) for β-thalassemia, which is only approved in the European Union.
  • Operating expenses declined ~3% year over year to $137.3M.
  • The company ended the year with $396.6M in cash.
  • Looking ahead, bluebird bio (BLUE) is looking forward to U.S. FDA action dates of Aug. 19 for beti-cel and Sept. 16 for eli-cel (elivaldogene autotemcel) for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy
