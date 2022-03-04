Biotech AN2 Therapeutics files for IPO, developing treatment for rare lung disease

Biotech group AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) has filed to hold an initial public offering to help fund development of its drug candidate for a rare lung disease.

The company said it intends to list its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANTX. The size and pricing of the deal were not disclosed in the filing.

Cowen, SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI and Oppenheimer are serving as bookrunners on the deal.

AN2 Therapeutics is developing a treatment called epetraborole for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial, or NTM, lung disease. The product is currently in Phase I testing.

A development stage company, AN2 reported a net loss of $22M with no revenue for 2021.

For more IPO news, check out SA’s IPO News page.