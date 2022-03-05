EPAM Systems rallies behind employees caught in the 'deeply personal' Ukrainian war

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) put its money where its mouth is on Friday as the Newtown, Penn.-based developer of software and application development services pledged $100 million to aid its employees in Ukraine.

And the company's shares fell nearly 7%. That decline would have been negative enough on its own. But, when added to what has happened to EPAM's (EPAM) shares over the past week, the company has taken a beating unlike any other in the tech sector, and it's been almost exclusively due to EPAM's (EPAM) business being upended by the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

On February 23, the day before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, EPAM's (EPAM) shares closed at $418.23. By the time trading ending on Friday, EPAM (EPAM) was down to $198.52 share--or more than 53% less than where the stock finished before the Ukrainian war began.

While many tech companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have stood up to Russia's invasion by suspending their business operations and sales in the country, few have such direct ties to the conflict as EPAM (EPAM). That's because the software maker employs about 14,000 people in Ukraine who write codes and programs for EPAM'S (EPAM) customers around the world.

And the company's founder and Chief Executive, Arkadiy Dobkin, also has a close relationship to the conflict, as he was born in Ukraine's neighbor, Belarus, and started EPAM (EPAM) in that country's capital, Minsk, in 1993.

On Friday, EPAM (EPAM) said it would discontinue providing business to its customers in Russia, and stressed that it "does not do work for the government in Russia and is and will continue to be in full compliance with all sanctions. EPAM (EPAM) also said it would donate $100 million to provide "humanitarian commitment to support its employees in Ukraine and their families."

Last week, EPAM (EPAM) said it had "no way to predict the progress or outcome of the situation" in Ukraine. By Monday, the business situation became so dire that the company pulled its first-quarter and full-year revenue forecasts barely a week after issuing such outlooks. On Feb. 17, EPAM (EPAM), said that it expected its first-quarter revenue to be between $1.17 billion and $1.18 billion, and full-year sales to be at least $5.15 billion.

Dobkin said in a statement on Friday that even with the upheaval affecting its operations in Ukraine, EPAM (EPAM) was "working tirelessly to ensure consistent service" for its customers, and help for its employees caught up in the fighting.

"What is happening in Ukraine is deeply personal for us," Dobkin said. "We are doing everything possible to support our Ukrainian colleagues and friends."