U.S. average gasoline price soars to $3.83/gal, highest in nearly a decade

Pump prices in the U.S. are surging at the fastest pace since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, with AAA reporting the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rising $0.11 to $3.83 on Friday, the highest since September 21, 2012.

Gas prices have soared $0.18/gal since Wednesday and $0.29/gal since Russia's invasion of Ukraine eight days ago, meaning the U.S. most likely will soon average $4.00 and reach the record of $4.11 set in 2008; ETF: UGA

Nymex April RBOB gasoline futures (HG1:COM) settled +8% at $3.544/gal, after jumping to the highest level since July 2008 during the session; for the week, the front-month gasoline contract skyrocketed 23.3%, the largest weekly net gain since at least 2005.

The average pump price in California, always more exposed to surging oil prices than the rest of the country, is the highest in the continental U.S., jumping $0.13/gal to $5.07, making it the first state ever to average more than $5.00/gal.

Russia accounts for a small percentage of California's crude supply, but most refiners have turned away from Russian oil, forcing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Valero (NYSE:VLO) and others to find alternatives; California, the rest of the U.S. West Coast and Asian refiners likely will increase their reliance on Alaska's ANS crude, which skyrocketed to $116/bbl on Thursday.

The average price for diesel, used by virtually all large trucks, is now $4.26/gal, rising from ~$4 last weekend.

More than 50% of the cost of gasoline is based on the price of oil, which has soared past $115/bbl.