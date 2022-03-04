With ongoing concerns about interest rates and fighting in Ukraine, stocks dropped on Friday, led by a 1.7% slide in the Nasdaq. Within this overall decline, apparel makers were particularly hard hit, amid concerns about inflation and a drop-off in demand caused by the conflict in Europe.

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) all posted notable losses on the session.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) represented another standout decliner, with earnings news prompting a double-digit percentage slide. Meanwhile, General Motors (NYSE:GM) added to its recent weakness, driving to a fresh 52-week low.

Bucking the overall cautious tone of the day, Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) expanded its value by a quarter, spurred higher by the strong outlook included in its quarterly update. At the same time, Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) continued recent strength in the grocery sector, with news of a stock buyback program pushing shares to a new 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

The follow-on impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had some unexpected consequences. Friday saw concerns stemming from the crisis drive selling in the apparel sector, with high-end names seeing particularly sharp declines.

The retreat comes amid ongoing worries about inflation and the prospect of lower demand in Europe. Capri Holdings (CPRI) saw some of the most concentrated downward pressure in the group, retreating by about 15%.

PVH Corp (PVH) was another major casualty, with shares sliding almost 12%. Ralph Lauren (RL) added to the decline, ending the day with a 7% loss.

Standout Gainer

Sweetgreen (SG) jumped 25% after releasing a strong revenue figure and providing an upbeat forecast. The rally allowed the stock to come off its post-IPO low.

For Q4, the chain of salad restaurants posted a wider-than-expected GAAP loss. However, the firm's revenue figure exceeded analysts' expectations, rising nearly 63% from last year to reach $96.4M. That was almost $12M above the figure experts had targeted.

Looking ahead, the company also gave a strong top-line forecast for the year. SG predicted 2022 revenue of $515M-$535M, topping the consensus estimate of $513M.

SG ended the day at $26.78, an advance of $5.43. With the advance, the stock came off its post-IPO low of $21.18.

Looking longer-term, SG came public in November of last year in an IPO priced at $28 a share. It rallied to a post-IPO high of $56.20 shortly after but declined from there into early December. Shares have largely bounced around in a range since, although they dipped to a new low earlier this week.

Standout Loser

A steeper-than-expected decline in quarterly revenue fueled a massive sell-off in shares of VIZIO (VZIO). The stock dropped 16% to touch its lowest level since coming public almost a year ago.

The maker of TVs and sound bars reported quarterly revenue of $628.8M, down from a figure of $734.3M in the same period last year. The slide came largely from its hardware sales, which dropped 22% from last year. This was partially offset by 74% revenue growth in the firm's Platform+ product.

Based on the revenue miss, shares finished lower by $2.13, with the stock closing the session at $11.08. VZIO, which came public last March at a price of $21, also established a new all-time low of $10.36 during the session.

Notable New High

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) got a boost from a new share buyback program, sending the stock higher by 7%. With the advance, the stock, which has also received support from a general rally in the supermarket sector, pushed to a new 52-week high.

The grocery store chain revealed that it has authorized a new stock repurchase plan valued at $600M. This replaces a previous program, which had less than $100M remaining.

SFM advanced $2.18 on the session to close at $33.62. During the day, shares also established a fresh intraday 52-week high of $33.89.

Friday's gain added to a recent advance for the stock, marking its third consecutive day of gains and building on a rally of more than 7% seen the day before. SFM has climbed about 15% over the past week and more than 40% over the past six months.

Shares of grocery store chains have seen significant gains this week. Early this week, Albertsons provided a lift with news of a strategic review. Kroger added further fuel Thursday with a strong quarterly report.

Notable New Low

As recently as early January, the future looked bright for General Motors (GM). The automaking giant was positioning itself as a potential leader in the electric vehicle space, with the company launching the all-electric Chevy Silverado.

Amid the excitement over its ramping up of EV products, GM reached a 52-week high of $67.21 just after New Year's. However, shares have suffered a steep decline since. The retreat came amid general market concerns about rising interest rates. The auto sector also saw further selling pressure after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

GM continued the slide on Friday, adding another nearly 6% drop to its recent weakness. This took the stock to a fresh intraday 52-week low of $41.99. Shares recovered a bit by the close, ending the session at $42.40.

With the retreat, GM has now fallen about 37% since its January peak.

For more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's dynamic On The Move section.