Communications stocks slide for week, with Sea, WPP leading decliners

Mar. 05, 2022 4:16 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), BCE, SE, WPPXLC, RBLX, RCI, SJR, TU, LUMN, SNAP, MTCHBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Stock Market Crash and Escape - Global Business Strategy Exchange

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

Communications Services stocks slid as a group this week, outpacing the broader market's decline on a week dominated by developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sector's Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) fell 3% from last week, while broader market indexes (SPY) declined just 1.3%.

No stock in Communications fared worse than Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), which dropped more than 29% for the period - and after a Monday gain, spent the first four days of March in a tailspin. The company's earnings Tuesday showed it finally beating EPS expectations, but issuing cautious guidance on gaming as its Garena Free Fire was restricted in India.

Ad giant WPP was second-worst, with a 15.5% decline that continued its drop from last week post-earnings.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) can't catch a break, either: Its 15.5% decline for the week made for the third week in a row that the stock was among the top five losers in large-cap names. Those shares had already dropped more than 25% in the past month, and they're down 56.2% for 2022 so far.

On the winners side, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) topped all stocks, up 15.3% for the week after marking gains Monday through Thursday.

Otherwise, though, a flight to safety that usually benefits telecoms landed heavily on Canadian names: Three of the top five large-cap gainers for the week came from that small grouping. Bell name BCE rose 5.8% for the week; Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) rose 3.5% (and maintained a takeover of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)) was on track despite some government pushback on spectrum holdings; and Telus (NYSE:TU) rose 3.5% for the period.

The top five gainers over the past five sessions among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):

  • Paramount Global (PARA), +15.3%;
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE), +5.8%;
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), +4.6%;
  • Rogers Communications (RCI), +3.5%;
  • Telus (TU), +3.5%.

The top five decliners over the past five sessions among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):

  • Sea Limited (SE), -29.1%;
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP), -15.5%;
  • Roblox (RBLX), -15.5%;
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP), -15.5%;
  • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), -14.7%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.