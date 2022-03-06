Ozark maintained its grip on the top of the streaming ratings for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), though the top three titles seemed to point to more competitive battles ahead among key contenders to join streaming's elite players.

Netflix's money-laundering drama once again outpaced rivals on the latest weekly ratings (for Jan. 31-Feb. 6), with 2.372 billion minutes streamed. But it wasn't too far ahead of the series debut of Reacher on Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN), which streamed 1.843 billion minutes - just the eighth time that an Amazon program has crossed a billion minutes per week.

In the third spot, Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) film Encanto just keeps going, depending on a consistent children's audience and streaming 1.329 billion minutes. Behind it on the overall chart were two Netflix titles that saw their second season premieres: Sweet Magnolias (1.32 billion minutes) and Raising Dion (1.133 million minutes). Along with Netflix's The Woman In The House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (1.121 billion minutes), it was the first time in Nielsen's rankings that six programs each streamed a billion-minute week.

Rounding out the overall top 10: No. 7, All of Us Are Dead (NFLX), 850 million minutes; No. 8, The Book of Boba Fett (DIS), 776 million; No. 9, NCIS (NFLX), 757 million; and No. 10, CoComelon (NFLX), 742 million.

Acquired-series streaming is typically dominated by Netflix, and it took nine of the top 10 there, led by NCIS, CoComelon and Criminal Minds (657 million minutes). But Disney+ (DIS) appeared at No. 8 with Bluey (310 million).

The original-series chart was led by Ozark and Reacher, though The Book of Boba Fett landed at No. 7 there, and Hulu (DIS, CMCSA) appeared at No. 10 with a few episodes of Pam & Tommy under its belt (312 million minutes).

The movies chart continues to be Disney's best territory. Aside from leading films overall with Encanto - which finished ahead of Netflix films Home Team (596 million minutes), Despicable Me 2 (457 million), and The Tinder Swindler (405 million) - Disney also had the No. 5 film with Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild (311 million), the No. 9 film with Eternals (197 million) and No. 10 with Moana (182 million).

A week ago, Ozark streamed a hefty 4.095 billion minutes.

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS, CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)

It may not be long before Hulu becomes fully Disney's: Comcast and its NBCUniversal unit have decided to move many popular programs off Hulu, to shore up subscriptions for its own Peacock service.