Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway discloses $5B stake in Occidental Petroleum

Mar. 05, 2022 12:22 PM ETOccidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), BRK.A, BRK.BBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment

Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) disclosed a more than $5B stake in oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), including purchasing $3B shares this week.

Berkshire Hathaway owns 91M shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY), according to the latest filings from Friday. The fund disclosed owning 30M shares of March 1 and added another 60m buying the stock on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, at prices ranging from $47.07 to $56.45.

Berkshire Hathaway in total owns about 175M shares of Occidental (OXY), including 84M in warrants. In addition, the fund owns 100,000 preferred shares in Occidental it received when it provided $10B to the oil company for its purchase of Anadarko Petroleum in 2019.

The 84M in warrants have an exercise price of $59.62 and are associated with Buffett's earlier investment in OXY to help facilitate the Anadarko acquisition. Including the warrants, Berkshire would have a $10B stake in OXY.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares soared this week, skyrocketing 45%, including an 18% percent jump on Friday, as crude oil rose to $115 a barrel amid the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

JPMorgan earlier this week said that crude could hit $185 if the Russian self sanctioning continues and Bloomberg reported on Friday that Biden administration is considering a ban on U.S. imports of Russian crude oil.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.