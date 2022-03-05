Base metals continued to make record gains as the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates. Comex copper futures (HG1:COM) settled at a record high $4.938/lb on Mar. 04, capping a 10%-plus gain since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine more than a week ago.

April Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) also touched at $1,969.45/oz, following similar gains over the previous week and marking its largest weekly rise since May 2021. Gold futures traded higher as Russia's attack on the Ukrainian nuclear plant, which caused a fire and fears of a potential Chernobyl-style disaster, raises concern that the invasion is taking a more perilous turn.

Western sanctions have not yet singled out the Russian aluminum industry, which is one of the world's largest suppliers of the metal, for fear of disrupting already short global supplies. Yet aluminum has been hitting record highs too. On the London Metal Exchange, aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) hit a fresh record high $3,699/metric ton in early trading this week.

Aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares were also hitting new all-time highs on a near-daily basis, as aluminum prices have jumped 37% since mid-December, shattering records along the way. The company says it will stop selling products to Russian companies and stop buying raw materials from the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Alcoa CFO William Oplinger does not expect the Russian invasion to have a direct impact on the company, but expects it will result in sustained higher aluminum prices and tighter alumina supply.

The week's top five gainers among Basic Materials stocks ($300M market cap or more) were:

The week's top five losers among Basic Materials stocks ($300M market cap or more) were:

Other materials ETFs to watch: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD), Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW), iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING), Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).