Activist investor Land & Buildings said to nominate founder Litt to Ventas board
Mar. 06, 2022 7:15 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR)WELLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Activist investor Land & Buildings is said to nominate founder Jonathan Litt to the board of senior housing REIT Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR).
- Land & Buildings owns about $50M of Ventas (VTR) shares, according a WSJ report, which cites a letter the investor plans to send to the Ventas board. The real-estate focused activist owns less than 1% of the company, which has a market cap of $22.6B.
- Land & Buildings argued that Ventas has underperformed its peer, including its closest competitor Welltower (NYSE:WELL), over the last decade and the trend will continue until the REITs investor communications improve and there's better capital allocation, the WSJ said, citing the letter.
- Ventas (VTR) shares are largely unchanged over the past year, while Welltower stock has gained 21%.
- Ventas (VTR) is scheduled to present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday.