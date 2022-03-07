Crude futures up ~$10/b as markets open in Asia - weekend oil news roundup

Mar. 06, 2022 7:34 PM ETUSO, XLE, DVN, PXDBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor28 Comments

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Crude oil futures are higher by ~$10/b as markets open in Asia. Weekend events point to additional supply risk, although the White House moved to mend ties with key OPEC members:

  • Libya - Libyan oil production fell by 1.0mb/d from last Wednesday's high of 1.2mb/d, as militias shut key export facilities.
  • Iran - Iranian negotiations took a step forward, with the International Atomic Energy Agency and Tehran agreeing to terms on a verification process for reporting details of Iran's uranium enrichment program; however, Russia looked to leverage their position on the UN Security Council to ask for Iran-Russia sanctions relief from Washington.
  • Oil sanctions - Secretary Blinken told CNN that "we are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil"; importantly, this appears to be an import sanction, and would allow Russian oil to flow freely to those countries not participating in the sanction.
  • Venezuela - Senior US officials traveled to Venezuela Saturday, seeking to determine whether Maduro would be willing to distance himself from Russia; the Administration did not indicate the trip addressed Venezuelan oil sanctions, though analysts speculate the OPEC member could be a source of incremental supply.
  • Saudi - It was reported that Biden advisers are weighing a trip to Saudi Arabia, in hopes of repairing relations and convincing the Kingdom to pump more oil.

With US energy stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) up ~35% and oil (NYSEARCA:USO) up ~66% year to date, investors are likely to remain focused on Russia-facing policy measures and OPEC production volumes.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.