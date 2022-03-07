Oasis, Whiting Petroleum said near all-stock merger - WSJ

Mar. 06, 2022 8:11 PM ETWhiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), OASFANGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are said close to a merger between the rival North Dakota shale drillers.

The all-stock transaction may announced as soon as this week, according to a WSJ report. The combined companies would be valued at about $6B.

The potential transaction comes after Oasis and Whiting filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 under the weight of a weak oil price and weak demand during the pandemic. A deal comes as oil prices are jumping sharply Sunday as fighting continues in Ukraine and an evacuation ceasefire fails to materialize. WTI crude (CL1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) +9% is above $125 for the first time since 2008.

Last May, Oasis exited the Permian basin, selling all of its Permian Basin position in a $481M deal. The same month Oasis agreed to acquire Williston Basin assets from Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) for $745M.

Whiting (WLL) in July agreed to acquire oil and gas assets in North Dakota's Williston Basin while selling all its oil and gas assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado.

Last month, Oasis Petroleum's return of capital plan included a new $150M stock buyback.

Last month, Whiting Q4 results -- earnings beat, no update on previously released guidance.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.