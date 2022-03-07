Japan -2.79%. Japan is considering banning imports of Russian oil.

China -1.97% China January-February exports +13.6% y/y. Imports +12.9% y/y.

Hong Kong -3.33%.

Australia -1.02%. Australian data - ANZ Job Advertisements (February) +8.4% m/m (prior -0.7%).

Australia data - February services PMI rockets to 60; January was solid at 56.2, improved further in Feb as the Omicron wave ebbed further.

India -2.39%.

South Korea will is suspending transactions with Russia's central bank, joins join the US and others in not dealing with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: US press report over 17,000 antitank weapons arrived for Ukraine forces in under a week, weapons supplied by the US and NATO to Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion.

The UK Times reports that Russia's military has been 'decimated' in Ukraine and it is not inevitable that it will succeed in taking over Ukraine.

Oil prices soared in the morning of Asia trading hours on Monday, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 8.63% to $128.30 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also surged 7.33% to $124.16 per barrel.

The sharp rise in oil prices, which already recently spiked, came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday Washington and its allies are considering banning Russian oil and natural gas imports.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.93%; S&P 500 -1.21%; Nasdaq -1.66%.