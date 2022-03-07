Walmart and Space NK join forces to launch prestige beauty "BEAUTYSPACE"

Mar. 07, 2022 1:39 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Girl looking at make-up

Flashpop/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and British retailer Space NK team up to bring prestige beauty products to Walmart.com and nearly 250 Walmart stores nationwide this summer.
  • The premier beauty collaboration, BEAUTYSPACE, to launch on Walmart.com on Mar.15, offering a curated assortment including new and exclusive products.
  • BEAUTYSPACE is sorted under four pillars – skincare, makeup, haircare and bath and body – spanning luxe, indie, award-winning, plant-powered and more.
  • The collaboration to leverage Walmart’s knowledge of the US customer and Space NK’s established track record of discovering and curating the best in beauty.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.