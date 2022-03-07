Walmart and Space NK join forces to launch prestige beauty "BEAUTYSPACE"
Mar. 07, 2022 1:39 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and British retailer Space NK team up to bring prestige beauty products to Walmart.com and nearly 250 Walmart stores nationwide this summer.
- The premier beauty collaboration, BEAUTYSPACE, to launch on Walmart.com on Mar.15, offering a curated assortment including new and exclusive products.
- BEAUTYSPACE is sorted under four pillars – skincare, makeup, haircare and bath and body – spanning luxe, indie, award-winning, plant-powered and more.
- The collaboration to leverage Walmart’s knowledge of the US customer and Space NK’s established track record of discovering and curating the best in beauty.