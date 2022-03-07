Great Elm Capital declares $0.60 dividend
Mar. 07, 2022 1:52 AM ETGreat Elm Capital Corporation (GECC), GECCL, GECCM, GECCNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) declares $0.60/share quarterly dividend (on a post-split basis) for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.
- Forward yield 17.2%
- Payable March 30; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14.
- In addition, the board has approved a $0.45/share cash distribution for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. Annualized, the distribution equates to an 11.9% dividend yield on the closing market price on March 3, 2022 of $15.9 and a 10.8% dividend yield on our pro forma NAV of $16.63 per share.
- The record and payment dates for the distribution are expected to be set in the second quarter, pursuant to authority granted by our Board of Directors.