View gets notified of additional deficiency from Nasdaq
Mar. 07, 2022 2:30 AM ETView, Inc. (VIEW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) previously announced that it received notice of delisting from Nasdaq and appealed the staff determination by requesting a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel to present its plan to regain compliance with the applicable listing requirements as it was delaying the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021.
- In connection with the delay, View (VIEW) received a notice of additional deficiency from Nasdaq stating that the company’s failure to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company’s securities from Nasdaq.
- As a result of the company’s failure to file the Form 10-K and the Quarterly Reports, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports.
- The company is currently conducting its review of and procedures with respect to these reports and associated financial statements and is working diligently to file these periodic reports as soon as possible, however there can be no assurance that such reports will be filed before any hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, or that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel will grant the Company’s request for a stay pending the hearing.
- If the Company’s appeal is denied or the Company fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards, the common stock of the Company will be subject to delisting on The Nasdaq Global Market.