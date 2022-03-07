Niu Technologies GAAP EPADS of $0.09, revenue of $154.73M; initiates Q1 and FY22 guidance

Mar. 07, 2022 3:37 AM ETNiu Technologies (NIU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Niu Technologies press release (NASDAQ:NIU): Q4 GAAP EPADS of $0.09.
  • Revenue of $154.73M (+46.7% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin was 22.6%, compared with 25.2% in the fourth quarter of last year.
  • Adjusted net income was RMB 60.2 million, a decrease of 12.2% compared with RMB 68.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The adjusted net income margin was 6.1%, compared with 10.2% in the same period of 2020.
  • The number of e-scooters sold reached 238,188, up 58.3% year over year
  • The number of e-scooters sold in China reached 205,239, up 49.2% year over year
  • The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 32,949, up 155.8% year over year
  • The number of franchised stores in China was 3,108 as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 422 from September 30, 2021
  • International sales network expanded to 42 distributors covering 50 countries.
  • NIU expects revenues of the first quarter 2022 to be in the range of RMB 657 million to RMB 712 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 20% to 30% vs. estimated growth of 32.68% Y/Y.
  • NIU expects the sales volume for full year 2022 to be in the range of 1.5 million to 1.7 million units, representing a year-over-year increase of 45% to 64%.
