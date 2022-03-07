European stocks sink as U.S. and Europe consider Russian oil ban

London -2.03%.

Germany -3.48%. Germany January industrial orders +1.8% vs +1.0% m/m expected.

Germany January retail sales +2.0% vs +1.8% m/m expected.

France -3.22%.

MOEX Moscow Exchange reportedly will be closed on 5-8 March.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 2.9%, with banks plunging to lead losses while oil and gas jumped.

European stocks tumbled after news that the U.S. and European allies are considering a ban on Russian oil imports, posing a risk of global “stagflation.”

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 4 March CHF 725.7 bn vs CHF 725.2 bn prior.

Switzerland Feb foreign exchange reserves CHF 938.3 billion vs CHF 947.2 billion prior; revised to CHF 946.7 billion.

UK February Halifax house prices +0.5% vs +0.3% m/m prior.

Comin up in the session : Eurozone March Sentix investor confidence at 0930 GMT.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Russia-Ukraine jitters linger, talks set to resume today.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 1.72%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to -0.09%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.23%.

European futures lower. FTSE -2.08%; CAC -3.14%; DAX -3.66% and EURO STOXX -3.22%.