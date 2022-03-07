European stocks sink as U.S. and Europe consider Russian oil ban

Mar. 07, 2022 4:24 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -2.03%.

Germany -3.48%. Germany January industrial orders +1.8% vs +1.0% m/m expected.

Germany January retail sales +2.0% vs +1.8% m/m expected.

France -3.22%.

MOEX Moscow Exchange reportedly will be closed on 5-8 March.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 2.9%, with banks plunging to lead losses while oil and gas jumped.

European stocks tumbled after news that the U.S. and European allies are considering a ban on Russian oil imports, posing a risk of global “stagflation.”

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 4 March CHF 725.7 bn vs CHF 725.2 bn prior.

Switzerland Feb foreign exchange reserves CHF 938.3 billion vs CHF 947.2 billion prior; revised to CHF 946.7 billion.

UK February Halifax house prices +0.5% vs +0.3% m/m prior.

Comin up in the session : Eurozone March Sentix investor confidence at 0930 GMT.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Russia-Ukraine jitters linger, talks set to resume today.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 1.72%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to -0.09%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.23%.

European futures lower. FTSE -2.08%; CAC -3.14%; DAX -3.66% and EURO STOXX -3.22%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.