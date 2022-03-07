Bristol Myers Opdivo combo gets FDA nod for expanded use in lung cancer

Mar. 07, 2022 4:27 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Stock Markets Open One Day After Steep Drop Over Apple"s Revised Forecast

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy for adult patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the neoadjuvant setting (use before surgery).
  • The company said the approval marks the first-and-only immunotherapy-based treatment for use before surgery for non-small cell lung cancer. Opdivo plus chemotherapy is approved regardless of PD-L1 status.
  • The company said Opdivo-based combinations now approved in both metastatic and earlier stages of non-small cell lung cancer.
  • The approval was backed by data from the phase 3 trial, dubbed CheckMate -816, which showed that the drug combination improved event-free survival and pathologic complete response compared to platinum-doublet chemotherapy alone.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.