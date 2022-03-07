GlaxoSmithKline CEO Walmsley's 2021 pay rises Y/Y on back of bonus

Mar. 07, 2022 4:57 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)RHHBY, RHHBF, NVSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

GlaxoSmithKline in Dresden

13threephotography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) CEO Emma Walmsley's 2021 total remuneration rose to £8.20M, compared to £7.03M in 2020.
  • The increase was mainly due to a rise in total pay for performance, which grew +21.21% Y/Y to £6.60M in 2021.
  • Walmsley's Annual bonus rose +94.61% Y/Y to ~£2.28M.
  • Walmsley's pay, however, is still lower than her male counterparts.
  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) CEO Severin Schwan 2021 remuneration increased to CHF11.49M (~$12.4M), compared to CHF11.03M in 2020. Meanwhile, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) CEO Vasant Narasimhan's total compensation amounted to CHF11.22M in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.