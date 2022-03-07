GlaxoSmithKline CEO Walmsley's 2021 pay rises Y/Y on back of bonus
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) CEO Emma Walmsley's 2021 total remuneration rose to £8.20M, compared to £7.03M in 2020.
- The increase was mainly due to a rise in total pay for performance, which grew +21.21% Y/Y to £6.60M in 2021.
- Walmsley's Annual bonus rose +94.61% Y/Y to ~£2.28M.
- Walmsley's pay, however, is still lower than her male counterparts.
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) CEO Severin Schwan 2021 remuneration increased to CHF11.49M (~$12.4M), compared to CHF11.03M in 2020. Meanwhile, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) CEO Vasant Narasimhan's total compensation amounted to CHF11.22M in 2021.