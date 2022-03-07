Wellbeing Digital Sciences appoints Najla Guthrie as CEO
Mar. 07, 2022
- Wellbeing Digital Sciences (OTCPK:KONEF) announces that Najla Guthrie, the current Chief Research Officer and President of KGK Science, has been appointed as CEO of Wellbeing effective March 31, 2022.
- Adam Deffett who was appointed Interim CEO in July of 2021, will transition out of the role but will continuing in his former capacity as Vice President of Capital Markets and Communications of the Company.
- Ms. Guthrie has led KGK, a London, Ontario-based business, to become a leading North American contract research organization that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis, and emerging psychedelic industries.