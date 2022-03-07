Bragg’s ORYX gaming extends its footprint is Spain with 888casino
Mar. 07, 2022 5:42 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)EIHDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) has expanded its market position in Spain following the launch of its content with 888casino, a part of 888 Holdings plc (OTCPK:EIHDF).
- This recent expansion comes shortly after ORYX’s content went live with the operator in the UK and Sweden.
- The total addressable market for the online casino sector in Spain is projected to be approximately US $0.53B in 2022 according to H2 Gambling Capital.
- Chris Looney, Chief Commercial Officer at Bragg, said: “We are very pleased to partner with 888casino, one of the world’s leading online casino brands, having launched our premium content portfolio with them in new and established markets. Extending our successful collaboration to Spain is a great next step as we continue to execute our growth strategy across key regulated markets together with trusted and leading partners.”