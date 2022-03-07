Squarespace GAAP EPS of -$2.60 beats by $0.39, revenue of $784.03M beats by $1.46M
Mar. 07, 2022 6:18 AM ETSquarespace, Inc. (SQSP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Squarespace press release (NYSE:SQSP): FY GAAP EPS of -$2.60 beats by $0.39.
- Revenue of $784.03M (+26.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.46M.
- Shares -6.02% PM.
Outlook & Guidance:
For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 the company expects revenue of $203 million to $205 million vs consensus of 216.69M, or year-over-year growth of 13% to 14%.
For the full fiscal year 2022, the company expects revenue of $862 million to $878 million vs consensus of $938.89M, or year-over-year growth of 10% to 12%.