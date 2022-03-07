Indus Realty Trust to divest remaining office/flex buildings
Mar. 07, 2022 6:25 AM ETINDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Indus Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) says that it intends to sell its remaining office/flex buildings and fully exit its legacy investment in office properties.
- The Office/Flex Portfolio is comprised of seven buildings located in Windsor and Bloomfield Connecticut totaling ~175,200 square feet; ~70% leased and includes certain space occupied by INDUS.
- Additionally, INDUS intends to sell an ~18,000 square foot building that is located adjacent to the Office/Flex Portfolio and is principally used for storage by INDUS' property management group.
- Following the sale of the Office/Flex Portfolio, INDUS is expected to be a pure-play industrial/logistics REIT with a modern portfolio located in select high-growth markets.