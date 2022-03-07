Indus Realty Trust to divest remaining office/flex buildings

Mar. 07, 2022 6:25 AM ETINDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

business hand clicking divestment on Flipboard

pichet_w/iStock via Getty Images

  • Indus Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) says that it intends to sell its remaining office/flex buildings and fully exit its legacy investment in office properties.
  • The Office/Flex Portfolio is comprised of seven buildings located in Windsor and Bloomfield Connecticut totaling ~175,200 square feet; ~70% leased and includes certain space occupied by INDUS.
  • Additionally, INDUS intends to sell an ~18,000 square foot building that is located adjacent to the Office/Flex Portfolio and is principally used for storage by INDUS' property management group.
  • Following the sale of the Office/Flex Portfolio, INDUS is expected to be a pure-play industrial/logistics REIT with a modern portfolio located in select high-growth markets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.